Pune: Underpass Connecting Keshav Nagar And Amanora Park Town To Be Inaugurated Post-Elections

The underpass connecting Keshav Nagar and Amanora Park Town has been completed. However, its inauguration will only take place after the Lok Sabha elections are over, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) CEO Rahul Mahiwal informed The Free Press Journal.

“The work of the underpass at Keshav Nagar is completed, but it's not operational as we haven’t inaugurated it due to the model code of conduct during elections. Once the elections are over, the underpass will be inaugurated and made available for the public to use,” Mahiwal said.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have grown increasingly frustrated due to the underpass being non-operational. The underpass is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion in the area. Its activation would allow residents to bypass the often-congested Mundhwa Chowk and avoid lengthy waits at the railway crossing when travelling to Amanora Park Town, Hadapsar, and Magarpatta.

Expressing their frustration, residents have raised concerns about the delay. Residents believed that the underpass would be operational once the construction was completed. However, even after weeks of completion, the underpass remains non-operational, causing traffic woes.

“This underpass has been in the making for the last 7-8 months and now it’s completely ready to use; the lighting and electrical work under the bridge are also completed. The operation of this underpass will solve the traffic issues at the railway line at Lonkar Chowk and the main Mudhawa Chowk,” said Chaitanya Sharma, a resident of Mundhawa.

Sudhir Shrivastav, Director of Keshav Nagar Welfare Association, said, “There is a tussle between PMRDA and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The underpass is constructed by the PMRDA, and the approaching road is to be acquired by PMC, but due to some land acquisition issues, the road work is yet not completed. With just a single exit route available via the railway crossing, which functions as a one-way passage, manoeuvring through the area has become notably daunting, particularly during peak traffic hours.”