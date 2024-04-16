Maharashtra: 632 Overseas, 751 Service Voters Registered In Maval Lok Sabha Constituency | File Photo

The Maval Lok Sabha constituency comprises six Assembly segments, with three falling under Pune district (Pimpri, Chinchwad, and Maval), and the remaining three (Uran, Panvel, and Karjat) under Raigad district.

In total, the constituency boasts 25,09,461 voters, with 13,10,434 males, 11,98,868 females, and 159 individuals identifying as the third gender. Additionally, there are 632 overseas voters and 751 service voters.

Among the overseas voters, 495 are male and 137 are female, distributed across assembly segments as follows: 176 in Panvel, 14 in Karjat, 1 in Uran, 334 in Chinchwad, and 107 in Pimpri. Overseas voters are Indian citizens residing abroad due to employment, education, etc., who have not acquired citizenship of any other country.

Service voters include members of the Armed Forces of the Union, Armed Police Force of a State, or those employed under the Government of India. Of the 751 service voters, 716 are male and 35 are female, with the distribution as follows: 205 in Panvel, 64 in Karjat, 46 in Uran, 126 in Maval, 168 in Chinchwad, and 142 in Pimpri.

Meanwhile, the Maval constituency, historically a Shiv Sena stronghold, is witnessing an intriguing battle this time, with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena facing off. Two-time sitting MP Shrirang Barne has been renominated from the Shinde faction, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated former Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor Sanjog Waghere.

Voting is scheduled for May 13.