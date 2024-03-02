 Madrassa Student Beaten Up In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra Child Rights Panel To Address Issue On March 6
Madrassa Student Beaten Up In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra Child Rights Panel To Address Issue On March 6

Madrassa Student Beaten Up In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra Child Rights Panel To Address Issue On March 6

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
Madrassa Student Beaten Up In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra Child Rights Panel To Address Issue on March 6

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognisance of a student being beaten up last month in a madrassa in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly stealing a watch.

In a release issued on Saturday, MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah said thrashing children in such a manner was cruel and humiliating.

"We have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. The SP Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other concerned persons have been asked to attend a hearing on the matter on March 6 in Mumbai," she said in the release.

As per police, the child was accused of stealing a watch worth ₹100 from a nearby shop and was beaten up by a maulana in the madrassa located in Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sabhajinagar.

