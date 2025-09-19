 Love Triangle Drama: Youth Escapes After Being Kidnapped By Wife's Lover In Nashik
Love Triangle Drama: Youth Escapes After Being Kidnapped By Wife's Lover In Nashik

A youth was kidnapped in broad daylight by his wife’s alleged lover and his aides in the Satpur area on Wednesday, September 17.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Love Triangle Drama: Youth Escapes After Being Kidnapped By Wife's Lover In Nashik | Representational Image

A youth was kidnapped in broad daylight by his wife’s alleged lover and his aides in the Satpur area on Wednesday, September 17. The victim managed to escape and rushed to the police station, leading to a case being registered. 

article-image

The victim has been identified as Tejas Gyandev Ghadge (24), a driver and resident of Dhruvanagar. Police said Ghadge was recently married but had learnt that his wife was in a relationship with a man named Girish Shingote, who allegedly issued repeated threats. 

On Wednesday afternoon, Ghadge had gone to a tea stall on Trimbak Road to meet a friend. At that time, Shingote’s associates, Shailesh alias Bunty, Akshay Pawar and others arrived in a Swift Dzire car, dragged him out of the stall, thrashed him and forced him into the vehicle. 

While taking him towards Satpur Colony, the accused continued to beat him and also snatched his mobile phone. Acting quickly, Ghadge jumped out of the car near Shiv Hospital and rushed in a rickshaw to the traffic police post at Papaya Nursery before going to the police station. 

article-image

The Satpur police have booked Shingote, Shailesh Kuwar alias Bunty, Akshay Pawar and other unidentified accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to kidnapping, assault and intimidation.

