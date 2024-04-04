 Lok Sabha Elections: Section 144 To Be Imposed Near Nomination Centres In Pune From April 12 To 29
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLok Sabha Elections: Section 144 To Be Imposed Near Nomination Centres In Pune From April 12 To 29

Lok Sabha Elections: Section 144 To Be Imposed Near Nomination Centres In Pune From April 12 To 29

During this period, the processes of filing, scrutinising, and withdrawing nominations will take place at these centres

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha Elections: Section 144 To Be Imposed Near Nomination Centres In Pune From April 12 To 29 | File Photo

The Pune City Police announced on Wednesday the imposition of Section 144 in a 200-metre radius around the two nomination filing centres in the city — the Council Hall and the District Collector Office — from April 12 to 29. During this period, the processes of filing, scrutinising, and withdrawing nominations will take place at these centres.

The jurisdiction of Pune City Police covers areas within the Pune and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies, scheduled for polls on May 13, as well as Baramati, which will vote on May 7. The Council Hall is designated as the nomination filing centre for Baramati, while the District Collector Office serves for Pune and Shirur.

Read Also
Pune News: Rusted Artillery Shell Found During Excavation Near Hinjawadi
article-image

Under Section 144, candidates are permitted a maximum of four accompanying persons during nomination filing. Additionally, rallies, marches, and speeches are prohibited in these areas, as is the use of loudspeakers and the pasting of messages. Only three vehicles per candidate will be allowed within a 100-metre radius of these centres.

Violators of these regulations will face prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobeying orders promulgated by public officers.

Read Also
Pune News: PMC To Take Legal Action Against Those Digging Roads From May 1 To September 30
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: PMC Plans To Vaccinate 1.80 Lakh Stray Dogs Over 6-Month Period

Pune News: PMC Plans To Vaccinate 1.80 Lakh Stray Dogs Over 6-Month Period

Lok Sabha Elections: Section 144 To Be Imposed Near Nomination Centres In Pune From April 12 To 29

Lok Sabha Elections: Section 144 To Be Imposed Near Nomination Centres In Pune From April 12 To 29

Pune News: PMC To Take Legal Action Against Those Digging Roads From May 1 To September 30

Pune News: PMC To Take Legal Action Against Those Digging Roads From May 1 To September 30

Pune News: Rusted Artillery Shell Found During Excavation Near Hinjawadi

Pune News: Rusted Artillery Shell Found During Excavation Near Hinjawadi

Pune News: Rajasthan Royals Announce Launch Of Cricket Academy In Dhanori

Pune News: Rajasthan Royals Announce Launch Of Cricket Academy In Dhanori