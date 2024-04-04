Lok Sabha Elections: Section 144 To Be Imposed Near Nomination Centres In Pune From April 12 To 29 | File Photo

The Pune City Police announced on Wednesday the imposition of Section 144 in a 200-metre radius around the two nomination filing centres in the city — the Council Hall and the District Collector Office — from April 12 to 29. During this period, the processes of filing, scrutinising, and withdrawing nominations will take place at these centres.

The jurisdiction of Pune City Police covers areas within the Pune and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies, scheduled for polls on May 13, as well as Baramati, which will vote on May 7. The Council Hall is designated as the nomination filing centre for Baramati, while the District Collector Office serves for Pune and Shirur.

Under Section 144, candidates are permitted a maximum of four accompanying persons during nomination filing. Additionally, rallies, marches, and speeches are prohibited in these areas, as is the use of loudspeakers and the pasting of messages. Only three vehicles per candidate will be allowed within a 100-metre radius of these centres.

Violators of these regulations will face prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobeying orders promulgated by public officers.