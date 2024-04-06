Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chhagan Bhujbal Firm On Contesting From Nashik

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has conveyed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) its eagerness to contest the Nashik Lok Sabha seat on its poll symbol 'clock'. The NCP has also affirmed that senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal will be its candidate from Nashik.

A senior NCP leader stated, "During his meeting with BJP's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday night, NCP President Ajit Pawar strongly advocated for an early decision on the party's claim over the Nashik seat. He also requested Fadnavis to engage with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for discussions, enabling the party to officially announce Chhagan Bhujbal's nomination from Nashik." The NCP's initiative comes at a juncture when the Shiv Sena is hesitant to relinquish its claim over Nashik, particularly with sitting Sena MP Hemant Godse already launching his campaign.

Hemant Godse, who recently demonstrated his strength seeking renomination, has urged CM Shinde not only to retain the Nashik seat but also to field him from there. However, a final decision on this matter is still pending. Meanwhile, Bhujbal remarked, "I am prepared to contest (from Nashik) if the party nominates me. I am also confident of winning the seat. And if I don't get the ticket, I will work for the Mahayuti candidate's victory."

However, BJP sources have reportedly informed CM Shinde about a negative poll survey in case Godse is renominated from Nashik. Simultaneously, the BJP has suggested that the Nashik seat can be retained by the Mahayuti if Bhujbal, a veteran OBC leader and the founder of Samata Parishad, is nominated. This is because Nashik comprises over six lakh OBCs, five lakh Marathas, 3.5 lakh Muslims, and voters from other communities, including Brahmins and backward classes. The BJP leadership has conveyed to both the Shiv Sena and the NCP that Bhujbal holds promising electoral prospects as he can garner votes not only from the OBCs but also from other communities while emphasizing the development agenda and the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' card.

Coincidentally, three BJP legislators have also expressed their support for Bhujbal after vehemently opposing Godse's renomination, fearing his defeat. The BJP also perceives that since the name Nashik is derived from the Hindu epic Ramayana, voters can be approached extensively, riding on the Ram Mandir wave, particularly during the upcoming Ramnavami celebrations. Polling in Nashik is scheduled for May 20, with results expected on June 4.