Nashik: Lack Of Coordination Plagues Zila Parishad, Projects Hampered

The Nashik Zila Parishad finds itself in hot water as unspent funds totalling ₹65 crore from the financial year 2022-23 must now be returned to the District Planning Committee. This revelation has prompted Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal to conduct a thorough review of the unutilised funds, leading to startling discoveries regarding mismanagement and lack of coordination among various departments.

With a total allocation of ₹550 crore from the District Planning Committee, the Zila Parishad had until March 31, 2024, to expend the funds. However, despite sanctioning payments amounting to ₹486 crore during the designated period, a substantial amount of ₹65 crore remained unspent, prompting concerns over fiscal responsibility and effective utilisation of resources.

In a bid to address the underlying issues, CEO Ashima Mittal convened a review meeting with department heads and executive officers. The meeting highlighted significant discrepancies, particularly in the construction department's handling of projects related to Anganwadis and educational infrastructure.

Shockingly, it was revealed that over 25 Anganwadis slated for construction were cancelled due to a lack of available space, casting doubt on the department's planning and execution strategies. Additionally, the education department faced similar challenges, with discrepancies emerging between sanctioned projects and actual construction activities.

The root cause of these issues lay in the lack of coordination between the construction department and other relevant departments responsible for providing administrative approval and oversight. This failure to communicate effectively led to delays, cancellations, and ultimately, the accumulation of unspent funds.

To rectify the situation and prevent future occurrences, CEO Mittal emphasised the importance of proactive planning and coordination among departments. Instructions were issued to ensure that administrative approvals are granted only when adequate space is available for proposed works. Moreover, departments were urged to promptly communicate any challenges or deviations from planned activities to facilitate timely adjustments and prevent fund mismanagement.

As the Nashik Zila Parishad endeavours to address the fallout from the mismanagement of funds, stakeholders remain hopeful that improved coordination and adherence to prescribed protocols will mitigate the recurrence of similar incidents in the future, ensuring efficient utilization of resources for the benefit of the community.