Nashik: Construction Businessman Accused Of ₹28 Crore Fraud In Land Development Scheme

A construction businessman stands accused of perpetrating a fraud amounting to ₹28 crore under the guise of land development. Builder Vijay Rathi, along with eight accomplices including women, has been implicated in the elaborate scheme, prompting a case of fraud to be registered against them at Sarkarwada police station.

The Economic Offenses Wing has been tasked with delving into the intricacies of the scam, which centres on the purported development of a one-hectare plot in the Gole Colony area. The victim, Vijay Bedmutha, alleges that Rathi and his associates enticed him into a development agreement dating back to November 2008. Over the years, a staggering sum of ₹28.10 crore was extracted from Bedmutha under false pretences, with promises of land transformation left unfulfilled.

Despite repeated assurances, the suspects failed to initiate any development on the designated plot, prompting Bedmutha to file a complaint with the Economic Offenses Branch. Following a preliminary investigation, police have initiated legal proceedings against the nine accused individuals, including Vijay Jagannath Rathi, Kausalya Jagannath Rathi, Sujata Mantri, Archana Malani, Shruti Ladda, Aditi Aggarwal, Deepak Rathi, Vrinda Rathi, and Sushma Kabra.