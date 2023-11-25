 Like Marathas & Dhangars, Muslims Will Take To Streets If 5% Reservation In Education Is Not Restored: AIUB
Additionally, AIUB urged for the mandatory teaching of the Arabic language in Urdu schools across the state

JagrutiUpdated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
The Muslim community, represented by the All India Ulema Board (AIUB) during its executive committee meeting in Pune, warned of taking to the streets, akin to the Marathas and Dhangars, if their demand for the restoration of the 5% education quota in Maharashtra is not met by the government.

AIUB reiterated the community's long-standing demand for a 5% reservation in education in Maharashtra. Additionally, they urged for the mandatory teaching of the Arabic language in Urdu schools across the state.

Addressing a press conference, Saleem Sarang, head of AIUB’s Wakf wing, stated, “We've raised several critical issues and formally appealed to the government for their resolution. The Muslim community may not ensure someone's victory, but it surely can defeat anyone... We can no longer ignore the needs of the Muslim community.”

Sarang also mentioned seeking appointments with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar. “Although we haven’t received any response yet, we remain hopeful of being heard,” he added.

