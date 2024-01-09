 Latur News: Woman Kills Husband With Minor Boy's Help, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLatur News: Woman Kills Husband With Minor Boy's Help, Arrested

Latur News: Woman Kills Husband With Minor Boy's Help, Arrested

The woman was reportedly is in a relationship with the minor

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Latur: A woman was arrested in Latur for allegedly killing her husband with the help of a minor boy, a police official said on Monday.

Vaibhav Jyotaram Nikam (34), a resident of Digol Deshmukh in Renapur tehsil here, had gone missing on January 2 and his body was found on Saturday, the official said.

Read Also
Watch Video: Signal Jumping Causes Severe Accident At Golf Course Chowk In Pune, Raising Road Safety...
article-image

After his brother Suraj, who is the complainant in the case, raised suspicion about the involvement of the deceased's wife Neha, she was questioned, he said.

"She confessed to killing her husband with the help of a minor, with whom she reportedly is in a relationship. Both have been held for murder and further probe is underway," he said.

Read Also
Pune Weather Update: Clear Skies Forecasted From January 11
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PHOTOS: Punekars Caught Off-Guard Amidst Unseasonal Rain

PHOTOS: Punekars Caught Off-Guard Amidst Unseasonal Rain

Sharad Mohol Murder: Lawyers' Custody Extended; Adv Pawar Claims He Was In Court When Crime Happened...

Sharad Mohol Murder: Lawyers' Custody Extended; Adv Pawar Claims He Was In Court When Crime Happened...

Latur News: Woman Kills Husband With Minor Boy's Help, Arrested

Latur News: Woman Kills Husband With Minor Boy's Help, Arrested

Marathwada: World Bank To Give ₹2,328 Crore For Project To Divert Flood Water, Says Dy CM Devendra...

Marathwada: World Bank To Give ₹2,328 Crore For Project To Divert Flood Water, Says Dy CM Devendra...

Nashik News: Green Signal For Railway Flyover, Road Construction Near Lasalgaon

Nashik News: Green Signal For Railway Flyover, Road Construction Near Lasalgaon