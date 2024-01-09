Watch Video: Signal Jumping Causes Severe Accident At Golf Course Chowk In Pune, Raising Road Safety Concerns | Video Screengrab

An incident at Pune's Golf Course Chowk on January 4 resulted in a severe road accident where an individual lost his legs after jumping a signal. CCTV footage captured the incident, underscoring the risks associated with signal jumping.

Despite persistent efforts by Pune's traffic police to curb signal violations, some individuals continue to flout rules, endangering lives. Expressing concern over the increasing incidents, the Pune traffic department highlighted the challenges in enforcing traffic rules and stressed the importance of public cooperation for road safety.

Residents in various areas, including North Main Road, Shastri Nagar Junction, and Phoenix Mall Junction, have reported witnessing signal jumping regularly, expressing their concern for the casual approach of people risking lives and limbs.

Kajal Gupta, a Shastri Nagar resident, remarked, "It's disheartening to witness such reckless behavior. People must understand the consequences. Our safety is in our hands."

Vimal Patel, a regular commuter through Golf Course Chowk, lamented the normalisation of signal jumping. "It's beyond rules; it's about valuing lives on the road," he emphasised.

Vijay Deshmukh, a concerned citizen, urged fellow residents to take responsibility. "The police can't manage alone. Following traffic rules is our duty for everyone's safety," Deshmukh stressed.

Anmol Sharma, another resident, emphasised the need for stricter enforcement and a shift in attitudes towards road safety. "I've seen several near-misses due to signal jumping," Sharma shared.

Police Inspector Shailesh Sankhe mentioned issuing three challans for signal jumping at Gold Adlab Chowk in Kalyani Nagar. Despite resistance, public support for police actions was noted. Sankhe urged continued support for such measures, appealing to the public to avoid signal jumping for the greater safety of all.