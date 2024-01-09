Pune Weather Update: Clear Skies Forecasted From January 11 | X/@Gautaamm

Punekars woke up on Tuesday to a cloak of clouds and light rain, creating a noticeable chill throughout the day. Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, shared insights with The Free Press Journal, indicating that similar conditions might prevail on Wednesday. However, he foresees a shift to clear skies starting Thursday, January 11.

"Wednesday might witness partly cloudy skies with minimal rainfall. Nonetheless, we anticipate clearer skies from Thursday onwards. This meteorological pattern is attributed to moisture influx from the Arabian Sea. The minimum temperatures are expected to stay 4-5 degrees Celsius higher than the normal range over the next five days," stated Dr Singh.

Interestingly, the unexpected rain during peak winter triggered surprise among social media users. An X (formerly Twitter) user jokingly remarked, "Looks like a new season has started in Pune... It's officially 'Rainter' time!" Another user expressed astonishment, stating, "Pune, what's the deal with the rain??" Meanwhile, one individual humorously quipped, "Of all times, Pune, why choose to rain when I'm wearing whites?"

Check out the reactions below:

Pune, what's with the rain??? — Gauri (@AntiReal123) January 9, 2024

am i delusional or did it just… rain in pune — bombay bandar (@bandarmoment) January 9, 2024

Light rain since early this morning in Pune!



Thinking of u @vineet_tropmet! #Pune pic.twitter.com/PtO5iwxIMB — Gautam Govitrikar DMD (@Gautaamm) January 9, 2024

Pune why do you have to rain when I'm wearing whites — Hinata 💭 (@bhawnaokosamjho) January 9, 2024