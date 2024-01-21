Latur News: Husband, Four Relatives Acquitted In Murder of Woman, 181 BSF Cadets Complete 37-Week Course And More

The accused used indecent language with a woman call attendant of 181 services | Unsplash

A sessions court in Maharashtra's Latur district has acquitted a man, his parents and two brothers who were accused of killing his wife over money nearly four years ago.

In his order of January 17, District and Sessions Court Judge ST Tripathi acquitted the five saying the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against them.

According to court documents, victim Manisha Kamble married Sachin Beske in 2019. Sachin and his family members allegedly used to pressure Manisha to bring Rs 2 lakh from her parents to buy a vehicle.

Sachin, his parents and two brothers strangled Manisha with a scarf on April 26, 2020, said her father Balbhim Mahadev Kamble in his complaint to the MIDC police in Latur. A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 498A (cruelty by husband or relative).

The court acquitted the five holding that the case was dependent upon circumstantial evidence and the prosecution had failed to prove the chain of circumstantial evidence, said advocate Sachin Jawale, who represented the defendants.

181 BSF cadets complete 37-week course at training centre in Latur

A total of 181 Border Security Force cadets completed their 37-week course at the Subsidiary Training Centre of the paramilitary force in Chakur in Latur.

An official said the convocation ceremony was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj parade ground on Saturday.

"The course lasted from April 17 last year to January 20. The passing out parade was reviewed by BSF Inspector General Sureshchand Yadav. Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Reddy was also present," he said.

The cadets hailed from states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

"During the course, the cadets were trained for physical efficiency, handling of weapons and ammunition, fieldcraft, map reading, field engineering, internal security duty, border management, law and human rights etc," the official said.

Religious places cleaned under special drive in Latur district

More than 100 religious places were cleaned in Latur district of Maharashtra as part of a special campaign ahead of the Ayodhya temple event, an official said on Saturday.

The 'Swachh Tirtha' campaign was implemented in urban and rural areas in the last three days which involved government officials, employees, sanitation workers and common people, said Joint Commissioner of Latur municipal administration, Ramdas Kokare.

Roads leading towards religious places and teerths (pilgrimage sites) were also cleaned.

During the drive, 10 tons of garbage was collected in the urban area, he added.