PHOTOS: Pune Draped In Saffron Ahead Of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

By: Aakash Singh | January 20, 2024
A massive rangoli depicting Lord Ram was crafted at New English School Ramanbaug
Anand Chaini
Saffron flags bearing the images of Lord Ram have been displayed throughout the city
Anand Chaini
Items such as Lord Ram's flags (pataka), saffron patkas (both printed and embroidered cloth), metallic rings, lockets featuring Lord Ram’s photo, artificial marigold garlands, and various fabric items are available for purchase
Anand Chaini
Various programmes have been organised ahead of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony
Anand Chaini
People from all over the country and cutting across religions are flocking to Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony
Anand Chaini
Driven by their faith in Lord Ram and carried through by the overwhelming religious mood in the country, they say they desire to be a part of the historic day and want to send out a message of love and unity
Anand Chaini
The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on January 22nd
Anand Chaini
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the public to celebrate the day akin to Diwali by illuminating homes with diyas
Anand Chaini
