PHOTOS: Massive Turnout At Kumar Vishwas' 'Apne Apne Ram' Event In Pune

By: Aakash Singh | January 20, 2024

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, the 'Apne Apne Ram' programme by Kumar Vishwas was held in Pune

Anand Chaini

A replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was erected on the Sir Parashurambhau College Ground

Anand Chaini

Former Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol organised the event

Anand Chaini

Massive crowds thronged the event, which took place from January 18 to 20

Anand Chaini

People from all walks of life, ranging from youngsters to senior citizens, attended the 'Apne Apne Ram' event

Anand Chaini

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule attended the event

Anand Chaini

Experiencing the melodious rendition of Lord Ram's glory through the soulful voice of Kumar Vishwas was truly unforgettable

Anand Chaini

