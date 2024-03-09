Latur: 2 Dead As Speeding Car Crashes Into Hotel, CCTV Video Surfaces | Video Screengrab

Two individuals tragically lost their lives when a driver lost control of a car and crashed it into a hotel in Maharashtra's Latur. The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras.

Reportedly, the car, en route from Hyderabad to Latur, veered out of control, crashing directly into the hotel building in Latur's Ausa area.

The collision resulted in severe injuries, with a 14-year-old hotel worker named Omkar Kamble losing both his legs in the accident.

Additionally, two occupants of the car lost their lives on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries. They have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The car itself was completely wrecked in the collision.

The harrowing incident was recorded by CCTV cameras.