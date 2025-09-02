Last Lunar Eclipse Of 2025 On Sept 7: All You Need To Know About Timing, Visibility In India | Photo: Representative Image

The last lunar eclipse of the year will be visible from all over India on Sunday, September 7. This is a rare opportunity for astronomy enthusiasts and the general public, as the next lunar eclipse will be on March 3, 2026.

The eclipse will begin at 9:57 pm on Sunday. After that, the moon will be completely in the shadow of the Earth until 12:23 pm, which will be the penumbral eclipse.

At this time, the bright full moon will appear reddish brown, the eclipse will start to fade at 12:23 pm and will end at 1:27 am. This lunar eclipse will be visible only with the eyes without using any tools.

This penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible not only in India, but also from all over Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Tip: One can use tools like NASA’s eclipse portal or TimeAndDate.com

A lunar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon's surface.

This alignment can only happen during a full moon, making the Moon appear to dim or even turn a striking red colour, often called a "blood moon".

There are three types of lunar eclipses:

A total eclipse occurs when the Moon enters the Earth's darkest shadow (umbra),

A partial eclipse happens when only part of the Moon enters the umbra, and

A penumbral eclipse where the Moon passes through the Earth's fainter outer shadow (penumbra).