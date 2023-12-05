Lalit Patil Case: Sameer Devkate, Sassoon General Hospital's Medical Officer, Arrested

Sassoon Hospital | Anand Chaini

Late on Monday, Pune Police Crime Branch arrested Dr Sameer Devkate, the medical officer at Sassoon General Hospital, in connection with Lalit Patil's drug racket case. Investigations found that Devkate assisted Patil at the government-run hospital.

This arrest came only a few hours after Dr Sanjay Kashinath Marsale, the chief medical officer (CMO) at Yerawada Central Jail, was apprehended in connection with Patil's escape from the hospital.

"Interrogation of one of the accused revealed that Marsale had gone out of the way to shift Patil from the jail to Sassoon General Hospital on the pretext of treatment. We have arrested him, and more facts will come to the fore after his questioning," a senior crime branch officer said.

Patil, who was wanted in a multi-crore mephedrone seizure case, escaped from Sassoon Hospital on October 2 when he was taken for an X-ray.

He was arrested in Bengaluru on October 17, more than two weeks after he escaped from the hospital.

The Pune city police had on September 30 arrested a man from outside the Sassoon Hospital with mephedrone worth Rs 2 crore.

Read Also Pune: Yerwada Jail CMO Who Shifted Lalit Patil To Sassoon Hospital Arrested

A probe led to the arrest of a hospital canteen staffer who revealed the contraband was supplied by Patil, the jail inmate admitted at the hospital at the time.

Patil, however, escaped from the hospital on October 2, leading to the suspension of nine police personnel.

Patil was wanted in connection with the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 300 crore in a two-month-long operation, which included a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nashik.