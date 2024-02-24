Kühl Fans Unveil Cutting-Edge Smart & Stylish Lineup In Pune |

Kühl Fans has launched its latest line of smart and stylish fans in Pune. These fans, crafted with BLDC technology, offer elegance and energy efficiency, providing up to 65% savings on power consumption. With this introduction, the company seeks to solidify its position as a leading provider of innovative ceiling fan solutions.

Among the new offerings is a floor-standing fan that disperses ultrasonic water mist into the air, lowering room temperature by up to 5 degrees Celsius. Operating quietly and equipped with an oscillation function and a long-lasting internal water tank, this fan presents a modern alternative to traditional desert coolers.

In addition, Kühl has unveiled a voice controller, a pioneering device enabling voice-based fan control. This plug-and-play device allows users to effortlessly operate fans with voice commands, eliminating the need for an internet connection.

The Kühl Inspira series, comprising India's first 100% domestically manufactured BLDC wall and pedestal fans, delivers 65% power savings and operates silently. These fans feature electronic swing control for added convenience.

Furthermore, the Kühl Galaxis series targets larger spaces with IoT-enabled ceiling fans featuring integrated downlights. Equipped with smart technology, these fans offer remote operation via mobile phones or voice commands.

For budget-conscious consumers, Kühl has introduced the Arctis series of sleek ceiling fans, available starting from ₹2,699.