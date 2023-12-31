Kalyani Nagar Residents Raise Alarm Over Persistent Water Cuts, Urge Swift Action From PMC | Representative Photo

With concerns over water shortage, Kalyani Nagar in Pune already faces an issue of its perennial water struggles, with localities like Siddharth Estates, Raheja Woods, and Landmark Garden enduring severe water cuts enforced by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Despite regular tax payments, residents claimed that they have to endure these hardships.

Kalyani Nagar, an expanding suburb in eastern Pune, has witnessed rapid growth, hosting residential complexes, commercial hubs, and IT parks. The surge in population has escalated water demands, but PMC appears unable to meet the surging requirements, resulting in frequent water shortages.

Officials cite the widening demand-supply gap as the primary cause of water cuts. PMC asserts that the city's water supply can only cater to 60% of the population, leaving a substantial 40% deficit. Factors like swift urbanisation, inadequate rainwater harvesting, and water wastage compound the challenges.

The repercussions of water cuts are dire for Kalyani Nagar residents. Dependence on expensive tanker water strains household budgets, compelling families to limit water usage to essential needs like cooking and drinking.

Residents speak up

Kalyani Nagar residents express growing apprehension over the persistent water cuts imposed by PMC, urging swift and decisive action to avert an impending crisis.

Yasmin Charania of Siddharth Estates questioned the purpose of taxes when essential services like water remain inadequately provided. She advocated for a systematic approach to address water scarcity, emphasising the need to address misuse issues and regulate construction sites using drinking water.

Aaditya Patil highlighted the adverse impact of water cuts on the resident's quality of life, emphasising the expectation that taxes should ensure essential services. He called for a thorough investigation into construction practices contributing to the water shortage.

Munir Vastani, representing various societies in Kalyani Nagar, echoed concerns about water cuts as summer approaches. He stressed the unsustainable reliance on water tankers and urged PMC to find comprehensive solutions, including a reconsideration of taxes and an investigation into construction companies' water usage practices.

Expressing distress, Monica S called for transparency from PMC, seeking information on their actions, direct engagement with concerned residents, and incentives for rainwater harvesting. Additionally, she suggested exploring new technologies for water conservation, such as advanced treatment systems and greywater reuse.