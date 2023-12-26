Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Development Projects, Urges Swift Action On Water Supply And Infrastructure In Hadapsar |

Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune district, Ajit Pawar, conducted an inspection of the area which falls under the Hadapsar Assemby Constituency area on Tuesday morning.

He reviewed various development projects, including the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran's (MJP) Manjri Water Supply Scheme, the flyover at railway gate in the area, and the bridge over Mula-Mutha River.

During the visit, MLA Chetan Tupe, Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation Vikram Kumar, Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Vikas Dhakne, Superintending Engineer of Public Works Department Bappa Bahir, Chief Engineer of MJP Rajendra Rahane, Superintending Engineer Vaishali Awte, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, and others were present.

Pawar emphasised the importance of addressing the water problem in the area and suggested that the MJP transfer the water supply scheme work to the Pune Municipal Corporation. He urged the municipal corporation to promptly initiate the water connection process in areas where water supply works under the scheme are completed.

Additionally, considering future population growth, he recommended laying an additional pipeline beside the railway crossing. Pawar urged the PMC to expedite the remaining works of the scheme to resolve the water issue in the region.

Regarding the construction of the flyover at the railway gate, Pawar instructed the Public Works Department to submit a proposal to the District Collector for acquiring the necessary 50 meters of land on both sides. He emphasised that the District Collector should follow the rules of the National Highway Authority of India in processing this proposal. Compensation for affected citizens should be handled according to established rules. Pawar called for residents' cooperation in the bridge construction, emphasising its role in alleviating traffic congestion.

Referring to the ongoing work on the double-lane bridge over the Mula Mutha river, Pawar suggested that the administration take action to build a four-lane bridge parallel to ease traffic congestion. After the inspection, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the Savitribai Phule Ayushman Arogyavardhani Kendra at Sasane Nagar.