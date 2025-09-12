Jalna: Dhangar Community Seeks Action Over Alleged Rs 26 Crore School Scam

File Pic (Representative Image)

Members of the Dhangar community have demanded stern action against English-medium residential schools meant for their community after the state government revoked recognition of 23 such institutions over serious irregularities. Of these, 20 schools are located in Jalna district, two in Beed, and one in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, community activist Dipak Borade alleged that BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve and his family run two schools in Rajur and Bhokardan in Bhokardan tehsil. He accused them of misappropriating Rs 4.20 crore.

Borade claimed that the schools were established in 2024 under the Rajmata Yashwantrao Holkar English Medium Residential Education Scheme for the welfare of Dhangar students, but irregularities amounting to Rs 26 crore have surfaced.

He further alleged that most of these institutions existed only on paper, some lacked basic facilities, and several showed bogus students to claim government funds.

Following an official inquiry, the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Minority Welfare Department issued an order on September 1, cancelling the recognition of these 23 schools.

Borade has demanded that the state government initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible for siphoning funds meant for the education of marginalised Dhangar students.