 Jalna: Dhangar Community Seeks Action Over Alleged Rs 26 Crore School Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalna: Dhangar Community Seeks Action Over Alleged Rs 26 Crore School Scam

Jalna: Dhangar Community Seeks Action Over Alleged Rs 26 Crore School Scam

Members of the Dhangar community have demanded stern action against English-medium residential schools meant for their community after the state government revoked recognition of 23 such institutions over serious irregularities.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

Members of the Dhangar community have demanded stern action against English-medium residential schools meant for their community after the state government revoked recognition of 23 such institutions over serious irregularities. Of these, 20 schools are located in Jalna district, two in Beed, and one in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. 

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, community activist Dipak Borade alleged that BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve and his family run two schools in Rajur and Bhokardan in Bhokardan tehsil. He accused them of misappropriating Rs 4.20 crore. 

Borade claimed that the schools were established in 2024 under the Rajmata Yashwantrao Holkar English Medium Residential Education Scheme for the welfare of Dhangar students, but irregularities amounting to Rs 26 crore have surfaced. 

Read Also
Good News For Pune: PMC’s ₹195 Crore Water Treatment Plant Gets State Nod
article-image

He further alleged that most of these institutions existed only on paper, some lacked basic facilities, and several showed bogus students to claim government funds.

FPJ Shorts
One Of Four Main Wheels Falls Off SpiceJet Flight After Take-Off From Kandla, Makes Safe Landing In Mumbai Amid Full Emergency
One Of Four Main Wheels Falls Off SpiceJet Flight After Take-Off From Kandla, Makes Safe Landing In Mumbai Amid Full Emergency
Mumbai News: Former Deputy Director Laxmikant Joshi’s Body Donated To JJ Hospital For Medical Learning
Mumbai News: Former Deputy Director Laxmikant Joshi’s Body Donated To JJ Hospital For Medical Learning
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Thrash Oman In Group A Clash, Secure 93-Run Victory
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Thrash Oman In Group A Clash, Secure 93-Run Victory
World Boxing Championships 2025: Minakshi Storms Into Semis, Secures India’s Fourth Medal
World Boxing Championships 2025: Minakshi Storms Into Semis, Secures India’s Fourth Medal

Following an official inquiry, the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Minority Welfare Department issued an order on September 1, cancelling the recognition of these 23 schools.

Read Also
VIDEOS: Hindu-Muslim Tension In Pune's Manchar After 'Tunnel' Discovered Under Dargah
article-image

Borade has demanded that the state government initiate criminal proceedings against those responsible for siphoning funds meant for the education of marginalised Dhangar students.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Beed: Rs 5 Lakh Fine Imposed On 15 DJs For Flouting Noise Limits

Beed: Rs 5 Lakh Fine Imposed On 15 DJs For Flouting Noise Limits

Jalna: Authorities Issue Show-Cause Notices To ICT Institute, Steel Mill For Illegal Soil Mining

Jalna: Authorities Issue Show-Cause Notices To ICT Institute, Steel Mill For Illegal Soil Mining

Jalna: Dhangar Community Seeks Action Over Alleged Rs 26 Crore School Scam

Jalna: Dhangar Community Seeks Action Over Alleged Rs 26 Crore School Scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 25-Year-Old Businessman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment by...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 25-Year-Old Businessman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment by...

Parbhani Collector Orders 150-Meter Bridge Proposal After Youth Drowns In Dudhna River

Parbhani Collector Orders 150-Meter Bridge Proposal After Youth Drowns In Dudhna River