Jalgaon: Former Congress MP Dr Ulhas Patil Joins BJP, Along With Daughter And 150 Supporters |

Maharashtra Congress' former MP and State Vice President, Dr Ulhas Patil, who was suspended from the party, joined the BJP in Mumbai on Wednesday.

He joined in the presence of BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, along with his daughter Dr Ketki Patil and 150 supporters from Jalgaon district.

Meanwhile, Dr Patil and three others were suspended by MPCC President Nana Patole from the party for six years for their "anti-party" activities.

Bawankule announced Ketki Patil's appointment as the Vice President of Pradesh Mahila Aaghadi.

Dr. Patil was elected from the Jalgaon Lok Sabha Constituency in 1998.

On Monday, Congress released a letter suspending Dr Ulhas Patil, his wife Dr Varsha Patil, and district youth president Devendra Marathe from the Congress.

In a press conference on Monday evening, Dr Ulhas Patil hinted at joining the BJP, citing his suspension from the Congress.

On Wednesday afternoon, he officially joined the BJP, expressing belief in the leadership and working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

State President Bawankule expressed hope for a strengthened BJP in Jalgaon district with Dr Ulhas Patil's entry.

Present at the event were Mangesh Chavan, Minister Girish Mahajan, Former Minister Jay Prakash Rawal, and BJP North Maharashtra in-charge Vijay Chaudhary.