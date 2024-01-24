Capturing The Saffron Storm: Striking Photos Of Manoj Jarange's Maratha Morcha In Pune

By: Aakash Singh | January 24, 2024

Jarange set out on a march towards Mumbai from Jalna district on January 20 with thousands of supporters

The morcha comprising several vehicles is passing through Pune city on Wednesday on the way to Mumbai, where it will culminate on January 26

A protestor holding a photo of Manoj Jarange Patil in Pune rally

Manoj Jarange Patil waving at protestors in Pune

Manoj Jarange Patil having a meal during his rally

Pune Police diverted road traffic and made elaborate security arrangements