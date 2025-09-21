Jalagon: ‘Ancient Indian Knowledge Will Be Useful In Making India A World Leader’, Says Prof. Pol At University Workshop |

"India's knowledge tradition has a rich heritage of 2500 years, and India's ancient book wealth can be useful in making India a world leader. We should experiment and verify the knowledge wealth in many ancient books in India, which will be relevant to us," asserted Delhi Web Bharati Institute's consultant literary and thinker Prof. Prashant Pol.

Poet Bahinabai Chaudhary, in collaboration with the School of Arts and Humanities of North Maharashtra University and the Indian Humanities Oriental Studies Centre, delivered the keynote address at a one-day Indian Knowledge Tradition Orientation Workshop for teachers on the topic of Indian Knowledge Tradition (IKS) at the university's Senate Hall today, September 19.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari, Governor-appointed Management Council Member Rajendra Nannaware, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. S.T. Ingale, Registrar Dr Vinod Patil, and Director of the school Prof. Ramchandra Bhavsar were present.

Prof. Pol further said that India should be a prosperous and knowledgeable country. However, the information about the ancient texts of India has not reached the common people. He mentioned the three main objectives of the Indian knowledge tradition.

Among them, the golden history of India should be made accessible to the masses, and the credit for this rich history should go to the great men of that time, because other countries have taken advantage of it. The discoveries and books in history are still relevant today. In this regard, Prof. Prashant Pol gave information about various discoveries and books of ancient times. He gave the example of the mention in the Rigveda that calculates the speed of light.

He referred to the book based on architecture and urban planning written by King Samarangan Sutradhar of the Parmar dynasty, the book written on water management and the success of the research based on this book. Also, if we study the five elements of land, wind, fire, air and water, the structure of nature can be understood. Information was given about the book on weather forecasting by Parashar Rishi and its verification.

He also gave information about the plant life planted by Nobel laureate Jagadish Chandra Bose. He informed that the theory of static stability is mentioned in the book, and the formula written by Maharishi Bodhari was presented by Pythagoras as it was. He referred to the ancient architecture of Varah Mir and the contribution of Chinese Bodhidharma to sports.

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari said that this workshop has been organised so that the Indian knowledge tradition can be reached by teachers and students first.

Presenting all these things, like Indian science, yoga, and philosophy, to the world with evidence highlights the depth of Indian knowledge. The misconceptions about the Indian knowledge tradition have been removed due to this workshop, and now teachers need to create awareness among the students, he appealed.

During the introduction, Rajendra Nannaware, a member of the Management Council, explained the role of this workshop. He expressed the view that the new education policy will definitely be useful in making India a global knowledge superpower. Around 150 teachers have participated in this workshop.