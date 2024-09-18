 'It's Discouraging': Ajit Pawar Expresses Disappointment Over Unacknowledged Baramati Development Efforts
Regarding the role of Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar acknowledged his party workers' desire for him to assume the position

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Picture

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed disappointment on Tuesday over the lack of recognition for his development efforts in Baramati. Despite securing significant funds for the constituency, Pawar feels his contributions have not been fully appreciated by the people.

He highlighted the importance of acknowledging achievements, noting that even completed work can be overlooked if not properly highlighted.

Pawar reflected on his loss in the Lok Sabha elections, accepting responsibility but pointing to challenges such as the Covid pandemic and limited time out of power, which he said reduced his productive years to three. Despite the substantial funds Baramati received, Pawar believes his efforts have been taken for granted.

"The people assume I gave those funds simply because I could," Pawar said during an event in Pune. The Deputy CM added, "When a capable person feels their efforts go unrecognised, it becomes discouraging. In a democracy, however, it's the people's right to make their choice." Pawar also addressed discussions on potential constitutional changes, including curbing reservations and implementing a common civil code. He mentioned that some individuals who raised concerns about reservations have remained silent following recent statements, indirectly referencing Rahul Gandhi's comments on the quota system.

Regarding the role of Chief Minister, Pawar acknowledged his party workers' desire for him to assume the position. Asked about his personal aspirations, he said, "Every supporter wishes to see their leader in that role." He added, "I am among those leaders too." However, Pawar highlighted that becoming Chief Minister requires a majority of 145 seats, which depends on the voters' choice. "It's up to the people to decide who they will support and elevate to that position," he said.

