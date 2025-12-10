Impressions '25: Miraas - Woven With Time | Celebrating A Decade Of Art At COEP Tech In Pune | Sourced

From a modest initiative in 2016 to a cultural movement, Impressions has blossomed into one of India’s most dynamic celebrations of artistic expression. This December, COEP Technological University proudly presents the 10th Edition of its annual cultural festival, embracing the theme 'मिरास (Miraas): Woven With Time'. Guided by the motto "By the artist, for the artist," the fest returns as a sanctuary where creative freedom thrives.

The Journey So Far

The road to the tenth edition included the launch of the kalaCrew community, a collaboration with TicTac India, immersive Garba and Ganpati workshops, and an Under25 Summit featuring Ahsaas Channa and Ayushman Chaudhary. Recently, the 'Muskaan' welfare initiative supported children at Sparsh Shelter Home, proving art is a vehicle for kindness.

A Spectrum of Talent: The Modules

Impressions '25 transforms the campus into an arena of talent with over 25 competitions across six diverse modules:

Music Module: From the melodious performances of Saavani (Singing & Musical Performance) to the electrifying rap battles of Poona-०५ (Freestyle Rap), the energy of High Current (Battle of Bands), the adrenaline of Bomb A Drop (Battle of DJs), and the instrumental showcase of Stay Tuned (Instrument Playing Competition).

Dance Module: Featuring the grace of Nrityangana (Classical Dance), the vibrance of Swa(g) Desi (Bollywood Group Dance), the intensity of Heat The Beat (Solo Street Dance Battle), and the rhythm of So-Duet (Solo & Duet Dance Competition).

Art & Craft Module: Celebrating visual masterpieces through Cirकला (Mandala Art Competition), Coloursplash (Open Medium Painting), Doodly Doo (Doodling), Game of Shades (Sketching), Graphix (Digital Art), and Cosplay (Character Costume Competition).

Abhinay Module: Bringing stories to life with Artiskit (Impromptu Acting & Skits) and Limelight (Monologue Competition).

Shoutout Module: A powerful stage for wordsmiths featuring Versatile (Poetry), Taleteller (Storytelling), Andaaz-e-Bayan (Shayari), and the stand-up comedy battle Comiking.

Camera Module: Capturing narratives through Lensart (Photography Competition) and Reelscape (Reel-Making Competition).

The Grand Spectacle: Pro-Shows & Performers

The lineup includes "Marathi Legends" featuring Mandar Bhide and Pushkar Bendre, and the electronic-rock trio The Western Ghats. The stage will also feature poetic storyteller Psycho Shayar, the dynamic Young and Broke, and the soulful Sufi mehfil Ziyarat.

Join us at COEP Technological University, Pune, from December 11th to 14th, 2025.