Pune: Activists Perform Aarti Of Accident-Prone Divider On Vishrantwadi-Alandi Road To Protest Rising Mishaps - VIDEO | Sourced

Amid rising accidents on the Vishrantwadi-Alandi Road in Pune, a social worker on Wednesday staged a protest by performing aarti of the accident-prone divider on the partially constructed BRT route.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social activist Sachin Bhosale highlighted that the poor and incomplete planning by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has led to massive accidents on the stretch.

Despite repeated complaints from citizens over the past two years, the administration has not taken any corrective measures. The ongoing flyover work in the Vishrantwadi area has further worsened the situation, leading to severe traffic congestion throughout the day.

According to residents, the divider on the BRT stretch is barely visible at night, resulting in frequent mishaps. Around 20 to 25 serious accidents have taken place so far, with several four-wheelers damaged after hitting the divider.

Speaking during the protest, Sachin Bhosale said, “The administration must immediately remove the partial BRT route and install proper lighting and reflectors. If not, we will launch a major road blockade protest in the coming days.”

Resident Aniket Gangavne said, "Many accidents have occurred on the BRT route. Many lives have been lost. Who is responsible for those lost lives? The administration is completely negligent. We are protesting because of this."

Hitesh Patole, another resident, said, “Despite writing to the administration for two years, no action has been taken. So many lives have been lost. Who will take responsibility for it? Strict action should be taken against the negligent officials.”

Anand Kamble, also a resident, said, “The partial planning of the BRT is playing with the lives of the citizens. If immediate measures are not taken, we will not sit still without starting a major road blockade movement.”