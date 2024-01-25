Important Update on Purandar Airport: Here's What Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Said | X/@Info_Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a meeting on Wednesday at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai with officials from the Maharashtra Airport Development Corporation (MADC). During the meeting, he directed them to formulate a comprehensive land acquisition plan for the proposed international airport in Pune district's Purandar taluka.

Fadnavis emphasised, "The land acquisition necessary for the Purandar Airport should only proceed after a well-defined acquisition plan is in place. We should avoid the need for further land acquisition."

Earlier this month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, while inspecting the new terminal building of Pune Airport, was questioned about the progress on Purandar Airport. He confirmed, "We have given approval for the Purandar Airport, and the state needs to acquire the land."

According to the proposed plan, 3,000 acres of land from seven villages – Pargaon, Khanwadi, Munjwadi, Ekhatpur, Kumbharvalan, Vanpuri, and Udachiwadi – are earmarked for acquisition. However, local landowners have voiced opposition to the acquisition.

The Purandar Airport project has been a long-pending project, facing delays despite government assurances.

Last year, Fadnavis acknowledged the urgency for a new airport in Pune, citing the existing facility's strategic importance for the Indian Air Force, which plans to bring in additional squadrons. He noted that due to these military considerations, major expansions to civil aviation infrastructure and flights are nearly impossible.

He explained, "We have numerous requests for starting direct international flights from Pune, but we are unable to allocate slots. Additionally, due to infrastructure issues, IT companies from Bengaluru are looking to shift their base to Pune, and many manufacturers are keen on establishing plants around Pune. A new airport in Pune would attract these investors."