 ICAI Pune Hosts Two-Day National Conference On 'Direct Taxes'
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneICAI Pune Hosts Two-Day National Conference On 'Direct Taxes'

ICAI Pune Hosts Two-Day National Conference On 'Direct Taxes'

Approximately 500 CA members from across the country participated in the conference

Press ReleaseUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
ICAI Pune Hosts Two-Day National Conference On 'Direct Taxes' | Sourced

A two-day national conference on 'Direct Taxes,' organised by the Direct Tax Committee (DTC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hosted by the ICAI Pune branch, was recently held in the city.

"Chartered Accountants play a crucial role in collecting direct taxes, which are directly deposited into the government's treasury by taxpayers. They are essential in accelerating and empowering the economy," said CA Chandrashekhar Chitale, Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI. CA Chitale spoke at the conference, highlighting the significant role of CAs in strengthening the country's economy.

On the occasion, DTC Chairman CA Piyush Chhajed, Regional Committee Member CA Ruta Chitale, ICAI Pune Chairperson CA Amruta Kulkarni, and Conference Coordinator CA Ajinkya Randive, along with Pune Branch Vice Chairman CA Sachin Miniyar, Secretary CA Hrishikesh Badwe, Treasurer CA Moshami Shah, and Executive Committee Members CA Rajesh Agarwal, CA Pritesh Munot, CA Pranav Apte, CA Kashinath Pathare, and others were present.

Read Also
Pune: Peace Will Prevail In Kashmir With Bappa's Arrival, Say Ganesh Mandals
article-image

Approximately 500 CA members from across the country participated in the conference. The event included sessions on various topics such as 'Penalty under Section 270A' by former ICAI President CA Nihar Jambusaria, 'Non-Resident Taxation' by CA Nandakishore Hegde, 'Drafting and Facing the Faceless CIT (Appeals)' by CA VL Jain, 'Taxation of Partnership Firms' by CA Anil Sathe, 'Re-assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961' by CA Piyush Chhajed, 'Recent Decisions by Pune Tribunal' by CA Kishor Phadke, and 'Provisions Regarding Block Assessment' by Dr Sunil Pathak.

FPJ Shorts
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Real Story: All You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Web Show Based On True Events
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Real Story: All You Need To Know About Vijay Varma's Web Show Based On True Events
West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In 24 Hours
West Bengal Horror: On-Duty Nurse At Birbhum Hospital Allegedly Molested By Patient; 2nd Incident In 24 Hours
Unseen Photos From Drashti Dhami's Star Studded Baby Shower
Unseen Photos From Drashti Dhami's Star Studded Baby Shower
'Infant Attrition' On Rise; Accounts For 10-15% Of Annual Labour Movement: TeamLease Services
'Infant Attrition' On Rise; Accounts For 10-15% Of Annual Labour Movement: TeamLease Services

CA Chandrashekhar Chitale emphasised that CAs are pivotal in suggesting changes to the tax structure and provisions, and in bringing coherence to them.

CA Amruta Kulkarni remarked, "This conference on direct tax received an enthusiastic response. Over the course of two days, various topics were discussed, helping attendees understand the new changes, provisions, and rules in the tax system. Conferences in Pune consistently receive good responses due to the expert guidance provided."

Read Also
Pune: PCMC Confirms No Cracks on 100-Foot Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Statue Under Construction
article-image

CA Ajinkya Randive delivered the welcome address and provided a brief overview of the conference, while CA Pranav Mantri served as the programme host.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Vadgaon Sheri Residents Demand Action On Safety, Traffic, Drainage Issues At High-Level Meet

Pune: Vadgaon Sheri Residents Demand Action On Safety, Traffic, Drainage Issues At High-Level Meet

Goodluck Cafe, Ganesh Bhel & More: New F&B Outlets Enhance Passenger Experience At Pune Airport...

Goodluck Cafe, Ganesh Bhel & More: New F&B Outlets Enhance Passenger Experience At Pune Airport...

Good News For Punekars: FLY91's Pune-Sindhudurg Direct Flight Takes Off

Good News For Punekars: FLY91's Pune-Sindhudurg Direct Flight Takes Off

ICAI Pune Hosts Two-Day National Conference On 'Direct Taxes'

ICAI Pune Hosts Two-Day National Conference On 'Direct Taxes'

Resolution Nears For Pune-Lonavala Railway Line's Third & Fourth Tracks

Resolution Nears For Pune-Lonavala Railway Line's Third & Fourth Tracks