ICAI Pune Hosts Two-Day National Conference On 'Direct Taxes' | Sourced

A two-day national conference on 'Direct Taxes,' organised by the Direct Tax Committee (DTC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hosted by the ICAI Pune branch, was recently held in the city.

"Chartered Accountants play a crucial role in collecting direct taxes, which are directly deposited into the government's treasury by taxpayers. They are essential in accelerating and empowering the economy," said CA Chandrashekhar Chitale, Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI. CA Chitale spoke at the conference, highlighting the significant role of CAs in strengthening the country's economy.

On the occasion, DTC Chairman CA Piyush Chhajed, Regional Committee Member CA Ruta Chitale, ICAI Pune Chairperson CA Amruta Kulkarni, and Conference Coordinator CA Ajinkya Randive, along with Pune Branch Vice Chairman CA Sachin Miniyar, Secretary CA Hrishikesh Badwe, Treasurer CA Moshami Shah, and Executive Committee Members CA Rajesh Agarwal, CA Pritesh Munot, CA Pranav Apte, CA Kashinath Pathare, and others were present.

Approximately 500 CA members from across the country participated in the conference. The event included sessions on various topics such as 'Penalty under Section 270A' by former ICAI President CA Nihar Jambusaria, 'Non-Resident Taxation' by CA Nandakishore Hegde, 'Drafting and Facing the Faceless CIT (Appeals)' by CA VL Jain, 'Taxation of Partnership Firms' by CA Anil Sathe, 'Re-assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961' by CA Piyush Chhajed, 'Recent Decisions by Pune Tribunal' by CA Kishor Phadke, and 'Provisions Regarding Block Assessment' by Dr Sunil Pathak.

CA Chandrashekhar Chitale emphasised that CAs are pivotal in suggesting changes to the tax structure and provisions, and in bringing coherence to them.

CA Amruta Kulkarni remarked, "This conference on direct tax received an enthusiastic response. Over the course of two days, various topics were discussed, helping attendees understand the new changes, provisions, and rules in the tax system. Conferences in Pune consistently receive good responses due to the expert guidance provided."

CA Ajinkya Randive delivered the welcome address and provided a brief overview of the conference, while CA Pranav Mantri served as the programme host.