Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024: PMPML To Operate Special Buses From Bhosari To Junnar - Check Details Inside

In a boon for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad residents eager to partake in the 'Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024' festivities in Junnar, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) will operate special buses from Bhosari from February 17 to 19.

A post on the official X (formerly Twitter) PMPML handle announced, "On the auspicious occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, PMPML has planned buses from Bhosari to Junnar for February 17-19. Every year on February 19, devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj converge at Shivneri, the fort in Junnar taluka. PMPML encourages all devotees and citizens to make maximum use of the said bus service."

छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज यांच्या जयंती निमित्त पुणे महानगर परिवहन महामंडळाकडून शिवभक्तांच्या सोयीसाठी दिनांक १७/०२/२०२४ ते १९/०२/२०२४ या तीन दिवसांच्या कालावधी करीता वरील वेळापत्रकाप्रमाणे बसेस उपलब्ध करून देण्यात आल्या आहे.



The bus schedule indicates departures from Bhosari at 5.30am, 7am, 8.30am, 10am, 1.30pm, 3pm, 4.30pm, and 6pm, with return timings from Junnar to Bhosari set at 9.30am, 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm, 5.30pm, 7pm, 8.30pm, and 10pm.

As Maharashtra gears up to commemorate the 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maharashtra Tourism Department and Pune district administration are preparing for the 'Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024' from February 17 to 19 in Junnar.

This three-day celebration aims to spotlight Maharashtra's rich cultural and historical heritage through diverse programs embracing art, music, adventure, and spirituality. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan has urged Shivaji Maharaj devotees, trekkers, tourists, and citizens to partake in this event.

"'Hindavi Swarajya Mahotsav 2024' promises to be a beautiful amalgamation of history, culture, and adventure. Over the past year, the tourism department has been celebrating different festivals rooted in our culture. Various programmes have been lined up for the festival to educate the new generation and tourists about our local culture and rich heritage," said Mahajan.

What's on the agenda?

The festival itinerary includes traditional music, dance, drama, craft exhibitions, and gastronomic delights. Visitors can also engage in workshops and adventure sports like quad biking, paintball, archery, rock climbing, rappelling, ziplining, speed boating, wall climbing, lakeside glamping, and stargazing.

Moreover, attendees can explore various temples including Ashtavinayak Temple, Kukdeshwar Temple, Nageshwar Temple, Harishchandreshwar Temple, Kashi Brahmanath Temple, Ashtavinayak Temple, Lenyadri Temple, Ozar Temple, Jyotirlinga Temple, Bhimashankar Temple, and Trimbakeshwar Temple.

A two-day mountaineering competition at Harishchandragad is also on the agenda.

Meanwhile, cultural festivities will take place at Shankarao Butte Patil Vidyalaya Ground, complemented by food stalls and wares from diverse self-help groups.