 Good News For Punekars! Metro From Nigdi To Katraj Soon As Ajit Pawar Pushes For Metro Extension
Pawar told reporters in Pimpri Chinchwad that a new step will be taken towards fulfilling the dream of the metro for residents of areas from Nigdi to Katraj.

Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, during his Sunday visit to Pimpri Chinchwad, spoke about the eagerly awaited Pune Metro route extension from Nigdi to Katraj.

Pawar revealed that the proposal for this extension had already reached Delhi and that only one minister's signature was pending on the file. Pawar expressed his determination to personally meet with the concerned minister during his visit to Delhi to expedite the process.

Pawar visits SRA Project in Nigdi

He was speaking after his visit to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Nigdi.

Pawar visited the rehabilitation project of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) for 670 slum dwellers in Sharadnagar and Durganagar, Nigdi. He expressed hope that the officials carry out work that would enhance the beauty and prestige of the city.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, Sunil Nahar, and others were present on this occasion.

Pawar reviewed the facilities in the flats, the solar energy system, security, maintenance, cleanliness of the building, tree plantation in the area, and water management. He suggested maintaining cleanliness in the premises of the building and providing opportunities to locals for various services in the project.

Everyone should try to keep the building clean: Pawar

The flats were transferred to two hut holders by Pawar during the event. He said that good facilities are provided in the building, and they should be used properly. While interacting with the beneficiaries, he said that everyone should try to keep the building clean and beautiful along with the house.

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh provided information about the project.

Following the event, Pawar visited the Shri Morya Gosavi Samadhi Temple, where he paid his respects at the Samadhi and performed an aarti in honour of Shri Ganesha. He also visited several Ganesha mandals in Pimpri Chinchwad and had the opportunity to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

