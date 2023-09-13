Pune: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Pushes For Progress On Pune Metro And Ring Road | File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has directed officials to prioritize and expedite significant infrastructure projects in Pune, including the Pune Metro, Pune Ring Road, Pune-Nashik High-Speed Railway, and the construction of the 'Sarathi' headquarters building in Aundh.

During a meeting of the Project Monitoring Cell held on Wednesday, he emphasized that obstacles such as funding shortages or administrative delays should not impede the progress of these crucial projects, both within the city and across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has been monitoring development projects in Pune, Nashik, Konkan and some other parts of the state through the project monitoring cell. The cell also strives to do away with hurdles in the project and get necessary permissions quickly. Thus it compliments the Chief Minister's war room.

