Go Green This Ganeshotsav: Pune Municipal Corporation Tells Citizens | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a public appeal urging citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav this year. Following the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) guidelines issued on May 12, 2020, the use of Plaster of Paris (POP) for Ganesha idols is strictly prohibited. The guidelines emphasise the importance of protecting and conserving the environment by using natural and biodegradable materials for idol-making.

Key guidelines for idol makers and manufacturers include:

Material Use: Idols should be made only from natural and biodegradable materials such as soil or clay. The use of POP, plastic, etc., is banned.

Ornaments: Only dried flower elements and natural tree resins should be used to make idol ornaments, ensuring they are biodegradable.

Paints: Eco-friendly, water-based, biodegradable, and non-toxic natural paints should be used for painting idols. The use of toxic, non-biodegradable chemical colours, oil paints, enamel, and artificial colour-based paints is strictly prohibited.

Decorative Garments: Decorative garments should be made from natural materials and colours, and they should be removable and washable. Naturally occurring dyes from plants and minerals should be used for dyeing, avoiding disposable materials with toxic chemicals.

Prithviraj BP, Additional Municipal Commissioner, PMC, has urged citizens to purchase idols from sculptors, artisans, manufacturers, or professionals who adhere to these guidelines.

Ganeshotsav this year will be celebrated from September 7 to 17.