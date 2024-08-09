 Go Green This Ganeshotsav: Pune Municipal Corporation Tells Citizens
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGo Green This Ganeshotsav: Pune Municipal Corporation Tells Citizens

Go Green This Ganeshotsav: Pune Municipal Corporation Tells Citizens

Ganeshotsav this year will be celebrated from September 7 to 17

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Go Green This Ganeshotsav: Pune Municipal Corporation Tells Citizens | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a public appeal urging citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav this year. Following the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) guidelines issued on May 12, 2020, the use of Plaster of Paris (POP) for Ganesha idols is strictly prohibited. The guidelines emphasise the importance of protecting and conserving the environment by using natural and biodegradable materials for idol-making.

Key guidelines for idol makers and manufacturers include:

FPJ Shorts
Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We are Not School Children' (VIDEO)
Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We are Not School Children' (VIDEO)
'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method
'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method
Equity MF Still Most Popular Scheme; Positive Inflows For 41st Month Straight: AMFI Data
Equity MF Still Most Popular Scheme; Positive Inflows For 41st Month Straight: AMFI Data
AP Dhillon: Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Canada-Based Punjabi Singer
AP Dhillon: Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Canada-Based Punjabi Singer

Material Use: Idols should be made only from natural and biodegradable materials such as soil or clay. The use of POP, plastic, etc., is banned.

Ornaments: Only dried flower elements and natural tree resins should be used to make idol ornaments, ensuring they are biodegradable.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Accused 'Played With Judiciary' By Tampering Evidence, Says Prosecution
article-image

Paints: Eco-friendly, water-based, biodegradable, and non-toxic natural paints should be used for painting idols. The use of toxic, non-biodegradable chemical colours, oil paints, enamel, and artificial colour-based paints is strictly prohibited.

Decorative Garments: Decorative garments should be made from natural materials and colours, and they should be removable and washable. Naturally occurring dyes from plants and minerals should be used for dyeing, avoiding disposable materials with toxic chemicals.

Prithviraj BP, Additional Municipal Commissioner, PMC, has urged citizens to purchase idols from sculptors, artisans, manufacturers, or professionals who adhere to these guidelines.

Read Also
Good News For Pune: IIM-Nagpur To Open New Campus In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi
article-image

Ganeshotsav this year will be celebrated from September 7 to 17.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: MLA Bachchu Kadu Slaps Company Official for Providing `Faulty' Rickshaws to Disabled

VIDEO: MLA Bachchu Kadu Slaps Company Official for Providing `Faulty' Rickshaws to Disabled

Pune Video: PhD Student Attempts Self-Immolation Outside BARTI Office

Pune Video: PhD Student Attempts Self-Immolation Outside BARTI Office

More Troubles for Former IAS Pooja Khedkar, Father Dilip Khedkar Booked in Pune for Obstructing...

More Troubles for Former IAS Pooja Khedkar, Father Dilip Khedkar Booked in Pune for Obstructing...

Robin Hood Army To Serve 10 Million Meals To The Needy From August 15-26

Robin Hood Army To Serve 10 Million Meals To The Needy From August 15-26

Pune Video: Private Bus Goes Up In Flames In Hadapsar; Passengers, Driver Escape Unscathed

Pune Video: Private Bus Goes Up In Flames In Hadapsar; Passengers, Driver Escape Unscathed