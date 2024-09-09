Ganeshotsav In Nashik: Police Issues Guidelines For Dhol-Tasha Pathaks; Here's All You Need To Know | Tejal Ghorpade

The Nashik City Police have issued guidelines to various dhol-tasha pathaks and their leaders amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav The police have emphasised the importance of adhering to the law and have warned of strict action against those who violate the rules.

Given the significant participation of women and youth aged between 5 and 30 in these groups, the police have made it clear that each group leader will be responsible for the conduct of their members. The police have advised all groups to celebrate the festival peacefully and avoid any excessive enthusiasm. They have also instructed the groups not to block any roads by tying ropes.

The main procession for Ganesh Visarjan will begin from Vakdi Barav in Bhadrakali. While the procession features various cultural performances, including dhol-tasha and lezim troupes, it often causes inconvenience to the public and disrupts traffic. Therefore, it is essential to regulate these groups.

To ensure a peaceful and orderly celebration, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Kiran Kumar Chavan, held a meeting with the office bearers of dhol-tasha groups at Bhadrakali police station on Sunday. The police officers advised the group leaders to follow the guidelines and maintain discipline during the festival.

Various dhol-tasha group leaders, including Pritam Bhamre of Singharajna Vadyapathak, Kunal Bhosle of Shivsaamrajya, and others, were present at the meeting. They assured the police of their cooperation and commitment to maintaining law and order.

Guidelines for dhol-tasha pathaks are:

1. No more than 50 instruments should be played by a single group at a time.

2. No group should stop at one place for more than 20 minutes.

3. The Ganesh mandal is responsible for moving the group after 20 minutes.

4. Groups should have backup musicians during the procession.

5. While using ropes, groups should leave enough space for devotees on both sides.

6. Roads should not be blocked intentionally by tying ropes.

7. There should not be more than three rows of a group.

8. On narrow roads, the number of rows should be reduced to two.

9. Volunteers of the mandals should be disciplined and sober. Abusive language and behaviour will not be tolerated.

10. Mandals should avoid unnecessary use of gulal to prevent inconvenience to children and women.

11. Groups should not stop in front of the welcome arches on the procession route.

12. Musicians should not play instruments while walking.

13. Each mandal should have only one type of musical group.

14. Group officials should take care of the musicians.

15. Groups should provide food, water, and first-aid facilities to the musicians.

16. Musicians should maintain self-discipline and avoid honking while riding two-wheelers.