Ganeshotsav 2025: Clash Erupts Between Two Ganesh Mandals During Seventh Day Visarjan In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chikhali; 20 Booked

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A clash broke out between two groups during Ganesh Visarjan on the seventh day of Ganeshotsav in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Chikhali area. In this incident, counter cases have been filed by both sides at the Chikhali Police Station. The incident happened around 10 pm on Tuesday at Vande Mataram Chowk in Rupi Nagar.

Chikhali Police have registered a case against 20 workers of both public Ganesh Mandals.

According to the complaint filed by Kunal Raghunath Patil (age 32, resident of Talawade) of the Dakshata Tarun Ganpati Mandal, a case has been registered against Rahul Pawar, Rohan Patil, Anuj Deshmukh, Karan Firke, Yogesh Gujar, Mahesh Kadam, Nitin Chaudhary, and others.

Meanwhile, according to the complaint filed by Rahul Ashok Pawar (age 44, resident of Talawade) of the Shrimant Tiranga Ganpati Mandal, a case has been registered against Akshay Garud, Milind Kajale, Tanmay Kadam, Kunal Patil, Tushar Kajale, Santosh Daware, Sunil Ishawaraj Sharma, Tushar Kishore Kukreja, Gokul Kadam, Vinod Ingale, Shubham Sadanand, and Ketal Patil.

According to police reports, both sides have accused the other of starting the argument and assault. When the Ganpati Visarjan procession was taken out by both mandals on Tuesday night, they came in front of each other, and both sides asked the other to give way. However, in that scuffle, the fight started. Workers of both mandals beat each other with wooden sticks, punches, and kicks, and also verbally abused each other. They have also alleged damage to each other’s properties.

Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Salunkhe, in charge of the Chikhali Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, "The fight started, but police reacted quickly and intervened and stopped both sides from the matter going out of hand. We have detained every one of them, and a case has been registered. Appropriate action will be taken."