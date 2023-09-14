Ganeshotsav 2023: Kashmir's Ganpatyar Temple To Celebrate Festival With Idol Sent By Seven Pune Mandals |

Seven revered Ganesha Mandals from Pune have decided to introduce public Ganeshotsav celebrations in Kashmir this year. As part of this initiative, the idol of the village deity, Kasba Ganpati in Pune, was ceremoniously handed over to the trustee of the Ganpatyar Temple in Srinagar on Thursday.



This marks a significant step as Kashmir, an integral part of India, has not traditionally embraced the Ganeshotsav tradition. However, this year, the region will participate in Ganeshotsav through this symbolic gesture. The idol handover ceremony took place at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Bhavan.

The seven Ganeshotsav mandals involved in this unique initiative include Shri Kasba Ganpati, Shri Tambadi Jogeshwari, Shri Guruji Talim Ganpati, Shri Tulshibag Ganpati, Shri Kesari Wada Ganpati, Shrimant Bhau Saheb Rangari Ganpati, and Shri Akhil Mandai Mandal.

The trustees of these seven Ganpati mandals shared their vision for this initiative. A special Ganpati pooja was conducted before the idol was entrusted to Sandeep Kaul, a trustee of the Ganpatyar Temple from Srinagar.

Punit Balan Aims to Foster Social Harmony

The Festival Chief of the Bhausaheb Rangari Trust Punit Balan, while speaking about the initiative, said, "The tradition of Ganeshotsav, pioneered by prominent figures like Bhausaheb Rangari and Lokmanya Tilak in Pune, has gained global recognition. However, the absence of this celebration in our own country, particularly in Kashmir prompted us. We have collectively decided to introduce Ganeshotsav in Kashmir, with the hope of fostering social harmony, spreading happiness, and promoting prosperity in the Kashmir valley."

Sandeep Kaul, a trustee from Ganpatyar Temple in Srinagar, expressed his thoughts, saying, "This occasion is unique as it signifies the establishment of a Ganpati idol for one and a half days. We eagerly anticipate offering Kashmiri laddoos to Lord Ganesha and witnessing the fervour of the Kashmiri people. In two days, we will transport the idol to Srinagar."

