G20 Summit: Stage Set For Meeting Of DEWG In Pune | PIB

In a significant development, the third in-person meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) is set to take place in Pune from June 12-14, 2023. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is organizing the event, which was announced during a press briefing by Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Joint Secretary Sushil Pal, and Commissioner Vikram Kumar of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Kicking off the proceedings, the Global DPI Summit and Exhibition will be inaugurated by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, alongside distinguished guests from various countries and international organizations. The two-day summit will host insightful discussions led by digital experts and leaders, focusing on critical topics such as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), digital identities, financial inclusion, and more. In parallel, the Global DPI Exhibition will showcase 14 experiential zones, highlighting successful digital solutions implemented at scale.

Throughout the following days, the meeting will delve into actionable deliverables concerning Digital Public Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Digital Skilling, bringing together G20 members, invited guest countries, and international organizations. The goal is to drive tangible progress in these priority areas and strengthen cooperation in the digital realm.

Under the Indian Presidency, two noteworthy initiatives have been launched: the 'Stay Safe Online' campaign and the 'G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA)'. These endeavors aim to engage with individuals, particularly youths and entrepreneurs in G20 Member States, and promote cyber awareness and digital innovation. The response has been encouraging, with a significant number of participants taking part in national-level cyber quizzes and numerous startups showcasing their talent through the Digital Innovation Alliance.

Bicycle Rally and Janbhagidari event

On June 10, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organized a grand bicycle rally with the aim of raising awareness about India's G20 Presidency. The rally commenced from the PMC Office and traversed through several significant locations in Pune, including Jangli Maharaj Road, Alka Talkies Chowk, Tilak Road, Abhinav College, Bajirao Road, before returning to the starting point.

Meanwhile, the Janbhagidari event, leading up to the fourth Education Working Group (4th EdWG) discussion in Pune from June 19 to 21 and culminating with the Education Ministerial meeting on June 22, has garnered tremendous success and participation. With a remarkable turnout of 1.53 crore individuals, including 1.19 crore students, 13.9 lakh teachers from 5.01 lakh schools, and 19.5 lakh people from the community by Day 9, the event has exceeded all expectations and reflects a remarkable level of interest and engagement among the masses.

This achievement aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who emphasizes active participation as the central focus of India's G20 Presidency. The programs have been organized to promote a sense of pride and awareness among various stakeholders, including students, teachers, parents, and the community, regarding the G-20, National Education Policy, and the theme of "Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)" within the context of blended learning.