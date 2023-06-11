Pune: Chandrakant Patil Flags Off Multimedia Vans To Promote Government Schemes during Pandharpur Wari

Pune: The Higher and Technical Education Minister of Maharashtra and Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, flagged off two Multimedia Mobile Exhibition Vans in Pune on Sunday. The vans, organized by the Central Bureau of Communication, aim to showcase flagship schemes of the Central Government during the Pandharpur/Ashadi Wari.

Highlighting the importance of reaching government schemes to the people, Minister Patil expressed his pleasure at the Central Bureau of Communication's efforts. "In order to ensure that people truly benefit from these schemes, it is crucial to communicate them effectively to the public. Lack of information often deprives citizens of the advantages offered by these beneficial initiatives," he stated.

संतश्रेष्ठ श्री ज्ञानेश्वर महाराज व जगद्गुरू श्री तुकाराम महाराज पालखी सोहळ्याच्या निमित्ताने केंद्र सरकारच्या माहिती आणि प्रसारण मंत्रालयांतर्गत पुणे येथील केंद्रीय संचार ब्युरो प्रादेशिक कार्यालयाच्यावतीने केंद्र सरकारची ९ वर्षातील कार्य व प्रमुख योजनांची माहिती देण्यासाठी तयार… pic.twitter.com/Z5oQOevPar — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) June 11, 2023

Vans equipped with LED screens

The Multimedia Mobile Exhibition Vans are equipped with LED screens and on-board artists who will create public awareness along the two main Palkhi routes of the Wari. These vans, known as "Chitrarath," have been designed by the Central Bureau of Communications to inform citizens about the various government schemes. Additionally, devotional films will be shown to the lakhs of devotees visiting Pandharpur during the Wari, providing them with spiritual and informational content.

Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Deputy Director of the Central Communications Bureau Nikhil Deshmukh, and Divisional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Ladda-Untwal were among the dignitaries present at the flagging-off ceremony.