From VJNT Ashram Schools To Space Science: 100 Maharashtra Students Head To ISRO For Scientific Field Trip

Pune: A total of 100 students from various Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) Ashram Schools in the Maharashtra state have been selected for a visit to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) through a merit-based examination.

Maharashtra Minister of OBC Welfare Atul Save stated that next year, opportunities will be provided for even more students to visit ISRO while speaking to the media on Sunday. He also appealed to the students to gain knowledge of space science and cultivate a scientific temperament through this visit.

Under the "Vigyan Prerana Abhiyan" (Science Inspiration Mission) implemented by the Department of OBC Welfare Department of the state government, a six-day special educational science trip to the ISRO has been organised for 100 meritorious students until 20th February.

Minister Save interacted with the students on Monday at Pune International Airport before they departed by flight. Present at the event were Director of OBC Welfare Department Prashant Shirke, Regional Deputy Director Khushal Gaikwad, Assistant Director Pradeep Sankpal, Central Industrial Security Force’s Senior Commandant Pratap Punde, along with VJNT Ashram school officials and teachers.

Minister Saave noted that students will have the chance to learn about satellite manufacturing and launch technology, witness actual rocket launches, and gain first-hand information on space research projects. Through science workshops and interactions with scientists and experts, they will benefit from experiential learning, Save added.

‘Primary objective to connect rural students with scientific institutions’

"The primary objective of this initiative is to connect rural students with national-level scientific institutions, boost their confidence, and create awareness about higher education opportunities. This is the first time the department is implementing such a programme," said Minister Saave.

He also announced a competition where students will write essays based on their experiences, with prizes for the best entries.

He further mentioned that to ensure students in rural Ashram schools face no hurdles in quality education, the government is providing infrastructure like hostels, 24-hour solar power, and washing machines. He expressed confidence that these students would grow to be excellent citizens of the nation.

100 Merit Students Selected from 980 Schools

A merit examination was conducted for 9th- and 11th-grade students across 980 VJNT Ashram Schools in the state. From this, 100 students (50 boys and 50 girls) were selected.

Student Dhanshree Kendre said, "I am travelling to ISRO from Pune by air under the ‘Vigyan Prerana Abhiyan’. This is an unforgettable moment in our lives. I sincerely thank Minister Atul Saave for this opportunity."

Another student, Deepak Pawar, added, "We have received this golden opportunity to visit ISRO because of the OBC Welfare Department, our teachers, and our parents. This opportunity will definitely be useful in our lives."

Tour Itinerary (February 15 – February 20):

- Feb 15: Visit to Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park and National War Memorial.

- Feb 16: Experimental science workshop and interaction with scientists at IISER, Pune.

- Feb 17: Visit to Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum, and Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru.

- Feb 18: Visit to ISRO Centre in Thiruvananthapuram (Thumba), Satellite Exhibition, and Launch Technology Gallery; observation of rocket launching. Visits to the Napier Museum and Kovalam Beach.

- Feb 19: Visit to Kanyakumari – Padmanabhapuram Palace, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Thiruvalluvar Statue, Gandhi Memorial, and Sunset View.