Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Drunk Truck Driver Rams Into Shops In Waluj; Major Damage Reported | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A truck driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed his vehicle into roadside shops in the Pandharpur area of Waluj on Sunday morning, damaging kiosks, hotels and a water pipeline. No casualties were reported.

The truck (MH14 LL 6778) was travelling from Pandharpur towards Ahilyanagar at around 7am when the driver allegedly lost control. The vehicle first hit the road divider and then rammed into tea kiosks and a hotel before climbing onto the steps of nearby shops and coming to a halt.

Residents standing near the shops ran away after noticing the speeding truck, averting a major mishap. However, several kiosks and shops suffered heavy losses. The impact also damaged a grampanchayat water pipeline.

Locals pulled the driver out of the truck and found him in an inebriated condition. Some residents had been standing near the kiosk where the truck crashed but managed to escape in time.

Traffic on the Waluj-Ahilyanagar Highway was disrupted for some time following the incident. Residents helped disperse the crowd and regulate traffic.

The damaged grampanchayat pipeline disrupted water supply to parts of the Waluj area. Residents handed the driver over to the police and informed MIDC officials about the broken pipeline. Repair work continued till late afternoon.