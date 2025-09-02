From Home Kitchen To Mantralaya: Nashik Woman's Handmade Ukadiche Modaks Win Hearts Of Senior Officials |

The equation of Ganpati Bappa and Modak is famous all over the world. Be it at home or in a public Ganesh Mandal, Modak prasad is a must-have during Ganeshotsav. Ukadi Modak is a special favourite of gourmets.

This recipe of a small entrepreneur who has been making Ukadi Modak for gourmets in Nashik for more than two decades has reached Mantralaya directly. As many as 500 Modaks of the 'Meraki Foods' brand have been liked by senior officials of Mantralaya, which drives the state.

Jyoti Kute, who lives in the Rajiv Nagar area of Nashik, started selling various food items under the 'Meraki Foods' brand. This includes Ukadi Modak. Every year, there is a huge demand for her Modaks.

This year, an acquaintance associated with Mantralaya ordered 500 Modaks from her. Since it was to be distributed in the first two days of Ganeshotsav, Kute, with the help of two female colleagues, prepared the modaks in time.

The modaks were packed in attractive boxes and delivered to the ministry. They were distributed among many senior officials there. Most of them praised the quality and taste of the modaks. Jyoti Kute said that various public bodies in Nashik also preferred the modaks of this brand.

“While preparing the ukadi modaks at the ministry, their quality was taken care of. Its recipe was prepared in two flavours - gulab kand and vidyache paan. 16 modaks were packed in a box and sent to the ministry,” said Jyoti Kute, 'Meraki Foods', Nashik.

“It gave me great satisfaction to know that many people liked the method and taste of making modaks. I am proud that these modaks, which were once prepared only for family and friends, are now making a big name for themselves,” added Kute.