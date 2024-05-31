FPJ Impact In Pune: MSRTC Resolves Swargate Bus Depot Flooding Woes | Ankit Shukla

The Free Press Journal's story on May 14, titled "Commuters Navigate Knee-Deep Waters To Board Buses At Swargate Depot," highlighted the persistent waterlogging issue at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stand in Pune's Swargate area. The situation had become dire, with recent rains transforming the area into an unwanted pool.

According to commuters and local residents, they had to navigate knee-deep waters and treacherous conditions, especially during the monsoon season for a year. Senior citizens, young children, and individuals with disabilities were particularly affected, enduring unsafe and unpleasant conditions while boarding buses. The waterlogged premises not only disrupted travel but also hurt local businesses and auto-rickshaw drivers who suffered from decreased footfall.

After the FPJ raised this issue, MSRTC officials woke up from their slumber and resolved it.

Pramod Nehul, Pune Divisional Controller, MSRTC, said, "We understood the problems faced by passengers. Accordingly, in coordination with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the internal drains were cleaned up. Potholes have been filled, and waste concrete has been removed from the area."

"Due to the model code of conduct, we have temporarily maintained the chambers. A tender will be sanctioned soon to renovate the depot in a phase-wise manner, in which new fans, seating arrangements, cleaning of the water tank, and other necessities will be installed," he added.

Meanwhile, commuters remain sceptical, thinking this is just a temporary measure that will be put to the test come monsoon season.

Akshay Navgire, a commuter, expressed, "These works are temporary, and authorities cannot claim a hundred per cent that waterlogging will not happen again in the monsoon. They need to find a permanent solution. Swargate is one of the major depots, and huge footfall is registered every day. Such negligence at the bus stand is unacceptable."

Read Also PUNE VIDEO: ABVP Stages Protest Over Marijuana Discovery At SPPU

Dhanajay Waghmare, another commuter, said, "We'll see how proper the work is once the rainfall happens in the city. For the last four to five years, authorities have closed their eyes to this issue. We hope the water will not accumulate at the depot premises any further."