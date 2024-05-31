PUNE VIDEO: ABVP Stages Protest Over Marijuana Discovery At SPPU | Ankit Shukla

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), staged a protest on Friday in front of the main building of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), alleging "inaction" by university officials and police following the discovery of 750 gm of marijuana in the boys' hostel. Protesters gathered at the main building holding placards, demanding immediate action and stricter measures to ensure campus safety and security.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Pune: ABVP Stages Protest Over Marijuana Discovery At Savitribai Phule Pune University#Pune #PuneNews pic.twitter.com/0REkteXcvD — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 31, 2024

Anil Thombre, State Secretary, West Maharashtra, ABVP, said, "Such incidents are condemnable. SPPU officials are totally neglecting the issue. Earlier, the university was known for its facilities and quality of education, but now it is always found in controversies. It is because of negligence by the dedicated officials of each department. The Vice-Chancellor of the university should accept the negligence and assure to put a brake on such illegal happenings in the university."

Shiva Barole, Pune University President, ABVP, added, "We are demanding that the university should take strict action against the student from whose possession marijuana was found and make some strict rules against such illegal activities so that other students don't do such things."

Shrikar Biradar, another ABVP member, further stated that the discovery of marijuana in the boys' hostel is a "big issue as it is a matter of the university's honour." Niranjan Sapkal, also an ABVP member, demanded action against the culprit to maintain a safe environment on the campus.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Ajay Kulkarni from Chaturshringi Police Station said, "We have registered an FIR against the accused student two days ago and are investigating the matter. We are finding out from where he got the marijuana, and accordingly, action will be taken. We have seized 14 grams of marijuana, a matchstick, and a cigarette box from him."

Earlier on Tuesday, Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare visited the university and met Vice-Chancellor Suresh Gosavi over this issue.