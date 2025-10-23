Foul Odour, Health Risks: Sewage Spills Into Pawana River, Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Demand Action | Varad Bhatkhande

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sewage-mixed water is being released into the Pawana riverbed in many places, a river known as the lifeline of Pimpri-Chinchwad city. This has been reported in areas like Pimple Gurav, Navi Sangvi and Juni Sangvi. These areas fall along the Pawana River’s route at the very end of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits. As a result, filth and foul odour have spread in the vicinity, putting the health of citizens at risk. Citizens are demanding that the PCMC administration take immediate measures.

Varad Bhatkhande

According to available reports, the Pawana River flows through Pimpri-Chinchwad city in a 24.40 km stretch. There is a large residential population in the Pimple Gurav area that lives near the river. A sewage line system has been provided in this area. However, residents complained that there are leakages from the sewage lines, and the manhole covers of the sewage lines are overflowing. Hence, this sewage-mixed water is directly entering the riverbed, increasing the pollution of the already polluted Pawana River.

Many temples along the Pawana River

Due to the foul odour and filth, it has become difficult for locals and commuters to pass through these areas. There are many temples along the Pawana River, too, the most notable being the Mahasadhu Shree Morya Gosavi Maharaj Sanjivan Samadhi Mandir in Chinchwad. Temples along the river are also located in Pimpri, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav and Sangvi, and thousands of devotees visit them daily. These devotees have complained that the mosquito nuisance has increased in the evenings. The foul odour emanating from the water is proving dangerous to health, say the visitors.

'It's impacting our health'

Meanwhile, there is a problem of open drains clogging both man-made and natural channels across the city. Suresh Bhumare, a resident of Thergaon, said, "We are constantly appealing to the PCMC administration not to release sewage line water into the open nalas. Our area people are distressed by the foul odour and mosquito nuisance. It's impacting our health too. Thus, the residents of the area have warned that this problem should be solved as soon as possible, or they will stage a protest."

Environmentalists say that the silt in the rivers and pumping stations should be immediately cleaned, and leakages in the sewage lines should be repaired. Permanent measures should be taken to stop sewage water from mixing with the Pawana riverbed. Regular cleaning campaigns should be carried out to keep the riverbank clean.

'There are leakages in the sewage lines'

Tanmay Awhad, a resident of Pimple Gurav, said, "There are leakages in the sewage lines. The manhole covers of the sewage lines are overflowing. As a result, this sewage-mixed water is directly mixing with the Pawana riverbed and is increasing the river's pollution. The health of the citizens is at risk. Therefore, the administration should take immediate measures."

Vedant Sagare, a resident of Sangvi, said, "It's ironic that the river, which quenches the thirst of the whole city, is in this condition. One trip to the riverbed will make residents question the filtration of the river, no matter how much advanced technology is being used publicly and privately."

'Instructions will be given'

Joint City Engineer Anil Bhalsakale from PCMC's Electrical Department said, "Instructions will be given to the engineers of the Electrical Department to visit the site and carry out the necessary repairs at the pumping stations. It is wrong that sewage water is entering the riverbed. The responsibility for the cleanliness and maintenance of the sewage lines and manhole covers lies with the Drainage Department."

Executive Engineer Vinay Owhal of the Drainage Department said, "If the pumping system shuts down, the power supply is cut, or if technical difficulties arise, there is a possibility that sewage water will flow out of the manhole covers. Necessary instructions will be given to the concerned staff at the pumping station."