 Fly91 Airlines Plans Jalgaon Airport Connectivity With Pune, Hyderabad, And Goa Under Udan 5.0
In a meeting held at the Collector's office, 'Fly 91' officials discussed the proposal, following positive responses from Rural Development and Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan and MP Unmesh Patil.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
'Fly91' Airlines has presented plans to connect Jalgaon airport with Pune, Hyderabad, and Goa as part of the Udan 5.0 regional connectivity scheme. A total of 21 flights are proposed from Jalgaon starting February 2024, as revealed by District Collector Ayush Prasad.

In a meeting held at the Collector's office, 'Fly 91' officials discussed the proposal, following positive responses from Rural Development and Tourism Minister Girish Mahajan and MP Unmesh Patil. The discussions aimed at launching airport services to boost connectivity, tourism, and economic development in the region.

Ayush Prasad shared insights on local development efforts, including plans for a textile park in Jamner and ongoing infrastructure projects like the completion of the National Highway connecting Dhule and the progress of the Jalgaon bypass. The airport is anticipated to create employment opportunities and facilitate transportation, especially for students and skilled workers migrating from Jalgaon.

Airport's potential to reduce pressure on existing transportation

The airport's potential to reduce pressure on existing transportation modes was highlighted, with expectations of enhanced connectivity benefiting various sectors. Additionally, the proposed cargo hub service could contribute to economic growth by facilitating the export of perishable and high-value goods.

Collector Ayush Prasad expressed optimism about the airport's potential to stimulate tourism, agriculture, real estate, and manufacturing industries, creating job opportunities and fostering entrepreneurship in Jalgaon and neighboring regions. The proposal is currently under consideration by the High Power Committee of the Maharashtra State Government.

