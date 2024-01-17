Akasa Air To Launch Daily Pune-Ayodhya Flights From February 15 - Check Details Inside

Akasa Air Flight | File Photo

In a significant development for devotees of Lord Ram, Akasa Air is set to launch daily flights from Pune to Ayodhya starting February 15.

The flight is scheduled to depart from Pune at 8:50am, reaching Ayodhya at 12:55pm via Delhi. Subsequently, the return flight will depart from Ayodhya at 1:35pm and land in Pune at 5:50pm, also via Delhi.

Announcing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Akasa Air stated, "Ayodhya – our newest destination on the Akasa network! Fly with us from Pune and Delhi, starting 15 Feb. Please note: Flights between Pune and Ayodhya will be via Delhi."

Ayodhya – our newest destination on the Akasa network! Fly with us from Pune and Delhi, starting 15 Feb. Book now, only on https://t.co/LqmwTfoiRd or app.



Please note: Flights between Pune and Ayodhya will be via Delhi. T&C apply.#AkasaAir #ItsYourSky #TheAkasaNetwork #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/9qddFu5Wnk — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) January 17, 2024

Besides the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya boasts several other notable places to visit. These include Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhavan, Treta Ke Thakur, Guptar Ghat, Nageshwarnath Temple, Valmiki Bhawan, Gulab Bari, Tulsi Smarak Bhawan, and Swarg Dwar, among others.

AI-powered CCTV cameras installed in Ayodhya

In a bid to ensure robust security arrangements for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 10,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire district and multilingual policemen in plain clothes will be deployed at the venue, officials said on Tuesday.

"The ceremony, which will be held on January 22, is going to be a historic event. For this, the UP Police has made elaborate security arrangements and along with it, security has been ensured for every road along the entire red zone, yellow zone and Ayodhya district," Director General (DG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, told news agency PTI.

"We have converted all the major roads coming towards Ayodhya into green corridors so that traffic is not disrupted. Heavy traffic has been diverted around Ayodhya since January 18 and a traffic advisory has also been issued in this regard," he added.