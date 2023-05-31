Fire breaks out in a godown in Pune's Wagholi; doused | ANI

Just two days after Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Fire Department to conduct a fire audit of busy and narrow areas throughout the city, another fire broke out at a godown on Pune-Ahmednagar road in the Wagholi.

The incident occurred around 4 am on Wednesday, informed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) fire department, adding that the fire has been brought under control using 2 fire tenders.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: A fire was reported in a godown on Pune Ahmednagar Road in the Wagholi area of Pune city at around 4 am. The fire was put out using two fire tenders of PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority). No casualties were reported, products worth… pic.twitter.com/gUi3EkHfmP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

No casualties

Further, according to the PMRDA fire department, the godown was stocked with dairy products such as cheese, milk, butter cream, etc.

The officials further informed that no casualty or injuries to any person were reported in the incident.

However, products worth lakhs and a pick-up tempo were damaged in the fire, the officials said.

This is the second case of fire in the area. Earlier this month, three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a decoration material godown in the Wagholi area in Pune late at night.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after word of the fire was received.

Recently, on Monday, three fires hit the city. The first fire was reported from the Market yard area godown, the second was at IT Park in Kalyaninagar and the third was reported from Monommadwadi.

