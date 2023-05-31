 Pune News: Customs dept seizes 1kg of Meth in crackdown under NDPS Act; 4 arrested
Pune News: Customs dept seizes 1kg of Meth in crackdown under NDPS Act; 4 arrested

Officers of the customs intelligence trailed and intercepted a suspect vehicle at a Toll plaza on the outskirts of Pune.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Representative Image

Pune: City's Customs Narcotics Cell seized 1050 gms of meth/Methamphetamine worth ₹5 crore last night on basis of specific intelligence from outskirts of Pune. Officers of the customs intelligence trailed and intercepted a suspect vehicle at a Toll plaza on the outskirts of Pune.

850gm contraband found in vehicle

A search of the vehicle resulted in recovery of 850 gm of white crystalline powder suspected to be Methamphetamine which tested positive for Meth to the field drug detection kit.

Another 200gm contraband seized in Lonavala

In a follow up action , another consignment of 200 gms of Meth was seized from a two wheeler intercepted near Lonavala the same night.

