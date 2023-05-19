Explore Pune on a Budget: Uncover hidden gems and cultural marvels within the City | PMC

As the summer season is in full swing, it's time to make the most of your holidays with exciting travels. While international vacations are a popular choice, Pune has an abundance of places to explore right within the city. Not only will you have a memorable experience, but you can also save some money by taking advantage of the options provided by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML).

Let's take a look at the list of places and options available:

Pune Municipal Corporation: The historical building that served as the municipal corporation of Pune, showcases magnificent architecture and historical significance.

Phule Wada: Named after social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, this ancestral home turned museum displays artifacts and documents reflecting Phule's contributions.

Shivaji Bridge (Lloyd Bridge): An iconic bridge named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, offering a picturesque view of the Mula-Mutha River and connecting the city.

Ghorpade Ghat: A serene and scenic spot nestled amidst nature, providing a peaceful getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Shaniwarwada: A historic fortification known for its grand architecture and rich cultural heritage, once the seat of the Peshwas.

Mujumdar Wada: A traditional mansion showcasing the architectural style of the Peshwa era, known for its intricate woodwork and historical significance.

Fani Ali Talim: A revered Islamic institution that promotes religious education and cultural values, offering a glimpse into the city's diverse heritage.

Kasba Ganapati Mandir: A popular temple dedicated to Lord Ganesh, known for its vibrant festivities during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Lal Mahal (Red Palace): A reconstructed palace that holds great historical importance as the residence of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his mother, Jijabai.

Nana Wada: A magnificent mansion built in the traditional Peshwa architectural style, featuring intricately carved pillars and exquisite artwork.

Bhau Rangari Ganapati: A revered temple housing the idol of Lord Ganesh, known for its cultural significance and vibrant celebrations.

Tambdi Jogeshwari: An ancient temple dedicated to the goddess Jogeshwari, known for its spiritual aura and architectural beauty.

Bhide Wada: A historical building that served as the residence of Tatya Saheb Bhide, a prominent figure during the Indian independence movement.

Belbaug Vishnu Mandir: A sacred temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, known for its peaceful ambiance and architectural elegance.

Pune Nagar Vachan Mandir: A well-known library housing a vast collection of books, manuscripts, and literary works, promoting the love for reading and knowledge.

Mahatma Phule Mandai: A bustling market known for its vibrant atmosphere and a wide variety of fresh produce, making it a popular destination for shopping and culinary delights.

Burud Aali: A traditional neighborhood showcasing the vibrant culture of the Burud community through their unique music and dance performances.

Tulshibaug Ram Mandir: A famous temple dedicated to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, attracting devotees with its spiritual ambiance and religious festivities.

Vishrambaug Wada: An architectural marvel from the Peshwa era, known for its grandeur and intricate wooden facades, showcasing the city's rich heritage.

Explore Pune on a Budget

To make your exploration of Pune's diverse attractions easy on your pocket, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) offers a convenient bus service at just Rs500. In addition to the AC Pune Darshan Buses, PMPML has recently introduced a dedicated Tourism Bus Service. These buses operate every Saturday, Sunday, and public holidays, starting from May 1.

What's even more enticing is that PMPML is currently offering a 100% discount on the purchase of 5 tickets for groups of 33 people. This is a fantastic opportunity to explore the city's tourist spots with friends and family while enjoying significant savings. Tickets for the bus service can be conveniently booked at eight designated locations, including Deccan Gymkhana, Pune Station, Swargate, Katraj, Hadapsar Railway Station, Bhosari Bus Stand, Nigdi, and Manpa Bhawan of Transport Corporation.

The Tourism Bus Service covers multiple routes, allowing you to visit a wide range of attractions in Pune and neighbouring areas. While the regular Pune Darshan bus tour covers 18 spots, the two AC buses on the Tourism Bus Service visit 18 tourist spots, covering over 25 kilometres. Throughout the journey, a knowledgeable tourist guide accompanies passengers on the bus and during site visits, providing valuable insights and information about each location.

The Pune Darshan Tour begins at 9.00 AM every day and concludes at 6.00 PM in the evening, offering ample time to explore the city's highlights at just Rs500.

Additionally, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organizes guided heritage walks for those interested in exploring the city's heritage buildings and avenues of historical importance. These walks provide an opportunity to delve deeper into Pune's rich history while being led by experienced guides. The heritage walks offer a captivating journey through narrow lanes and vibrant streets, uncovering hidden treasures and iconic landmarks that reflect the city's past. The registration fee for the heritage walk is Rs.300 per person, making it accessible to all who wish to immerse themselves in Pune's heritage.

